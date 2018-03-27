× Pastor arrested on child pornography charges in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A self-proclaimed preacher is facing serious charges in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.

25-year-old Cory Mathews is charged with distributing, possessing, or viewing sexually explicit material involving a child.

Police arrested Mathews Sunday morning after they responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the area of St. Jean Drive and Roseland Avenue.

Mathews was accompanied by a 16-year-old in his vehicle.

He could face more charges as the investigation continues.