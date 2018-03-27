Pass It On: Horn Lake man shot during robbery receives help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Horn Lake man is fortunate to be alive. He was at the right place, but at the wrong time.

Curtis Temes served the Memphis community by providing comfort to families during their most difficult moments for over 40 years at a funeral home.

On Aug. 14, 2017 Temes, now retired, was working at The Wholeness In Christ Family Ministry on Winchester when "Two guys came in and tried to rob him at church. He was shot and was able to call 911," play maker, Briggette Green said.

Green says Temes was in the hospital for more than 60 days.

"He has been having a hard time. I kind of wanted to shed a light and be a light for him in this dark time," Green said.

Let's provide some sunshine.

We have $300 from News Channel 3 and $300 from our anonymous donors in Nesbit, MS.

Just a short time later, we arrive at Temes' home.

"I just wanted you to know that, because of everything you've been through we wanted to show you how much we love you. Even in the dark times, there's a ray of sunshine," Green said.

Green counted out the cash, and then provided a little surprise of her own.

"On behalf of Top Cat Masonry, we want to match that and tell you how much we love you and want you to be whole," she said.

Temes received a total of $1,200.

He was very touched by the act of kindness and took a moment to recount what happened on August 14.

"I was at the church cleaning up, and someone came in and said 'Give me the money." Temes said. "He shot me, and then walked out."

It's hard to believe someone could do that, especially in a place of worship.

Temes is surrounded by loving friends and family.

He faces additional surgery and recovery time.