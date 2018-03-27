× Father indicted on murder charge in 3-year-old’s shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grand jury Tuesday indicted a Whitehaven man on first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of his 3-year-old son last year.

Cortez Wilkerson also faces charges of aggravated child neglect, aggravated child endangerment and aggravated child abuse.

He is accused of shooting his young son Kash Sharp in the head in the 3600 block of Duchess last July 8. The child later died at Le Bonheur.

Last year, a judge dismissed the murder charge against Wilkerson and bound it over as a reckless homicide case, citing a lack of evidence.

But a grand jury disagreed and pursued the charges, according to a spokesman with the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office.

Police said Wilkerson kept changing his account of events, first saying he woke up to the sound of a gunshot and discovered Kash in his lap with a gunshot wound to the head, then saying he could have been startled from his sleep and fired the shot.

Investigators said the physical evidence didn’t match either story.