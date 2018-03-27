× Crews working overtime to finish new MLK downtown park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city has promised to finish a new “MLK Reflection Site” park by Friday, April 6, two days after the anniversary assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.

City officials said rain delayed the initial construction of the park.

ViktorHall Construction crews said Tuesday they were working from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to ensure construction would be complete.

“They’re not finished. It’s a lot of construction over there. I see them working every day. Hopefully they’ll be done soon,” said Bill Onley, who walks by the site every day.

In an email Tuesday, city officials said the project would be completed prior to a ceremony on Friday, April 6, but they did not guarantee it would be finished by the actual assassination anniversary on Wednesday.

WREG forecasters also predicted rain this week.

“That’s going to slow production down,” Onley said.

Still, James Thomas, with Blues City Tours, was excited to have a new stop on his tour soon.

“I hope it happens, because that’s going to be a big event for Memphis,” he said of the anniversary events.

WREG will submit a public records request as soon as the work is done to find out how much the city spent on overtime work.