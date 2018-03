× Crash claims life in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders are on the scene of a fatal two-vehicle crash at Brantley and New Horn Lake Road in Southwest Memphis.

The crash involved two SUVs.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. We will update when we have more information.

