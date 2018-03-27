Consumer News: Milo’s Kitchen, Delizza mini eclairs among recent products recalled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling two types of its Milo’s Kitchen Homestyle Dog Treats over concerns they may contain elevated levels of beef thyroid hormone.

The recall affects three different sized packages of Milo’s Kitchen Steak Grillers, along with the 15-ounce packages of Milo`s Kitchen Grilled Burger Bites with Sweet Potato and Bacon.

Earlier this year, the same manufacturer recalled varieties of Gravy Train, Kibbles `n Bits and Skippy after traces of pentobarbital were found in the products.

Pet owners who have the Milo’s Kitchen dog treats can call 1-888-569-6767 for a coupon or refund.

Other recalls

King Arthur Flour company is recalling some of its organic coconut flour because it could be contaminated with salmonella.

The affected products come in 16-ounce pouches with a best buy date of 10-25-2018.

And if you have any of the Delizza mini eclairs you need to check the packaging.

Delizza Chocolate Dipped Cream Puffs, Delizza Belgian Custard Creme Mini Eclairs and Poppies Mini Eclairs are all being recalled because they could be contaminated with listeria.

