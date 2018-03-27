Collierville police release images in armed home invasion, robbery

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities have released new photos of vehicle believed to have been used by three men who allegedly injured a Collierville woman during a home invasion robbery.

The incident happened Friday in the 1100 block of Old Hearthstone Circle East.

The three men broke into the woman’s home, beat and then robbed her before taking off. The woman sustained an injury to her head and was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition. She is expected to be okay.

The suspect’s car is believed to be an early 2000’s model white Nissan Sentra.

If you have any information, call Collierville police at (901) 457-2520.