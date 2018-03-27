× Bike rider critically injured after car accident at Park, Goodman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bicyclist was transported to the hospital in serious condition after being hit by a car early Tuesday morning.

According to reports, Park Avenue West at Goodman Road was temporarily closed as paramedics worked the scene, trying to aid the rider after the accident.

Specific details have not been released, but we do know the victim was transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver was placed in handcuffs and detained. It’s unclear at this time if that individual will be facing any charges.