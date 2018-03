× Two-car crash involving MPD cruiser sends two people to the hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An early morning crash involving a Memphis Police Department cruiser sent at least two people to the hospital.

According to authorities the accident happened at North Watkins and Frayser Boulevard.

One of the injured was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital while the other was taken to a Baptist location.

WREG is working to learn more information.