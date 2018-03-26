Police: Man burglarizes cars, steals vehicle in East Memphis subdivision

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man burglarized multiple cars and stole a vehicle in East Memphis Thursday, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The crime happened at the Belle Meade Subdivision in the 4000 block of Tuckahoe near Goodlett.

Officers were told the suspect approached the subdivision of foot.

According to the report, the suspect pulled on door handles, checking to see if they were unlocked.

If they were, he would take whatever property he could find.

The suspect eventually took a 2011 Lexus after finding the keys inside.

The vehicle was later recovered.

Personal surveillance video captured photos of the suspect prior to these thefts.

No arrest has been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the suspect can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.