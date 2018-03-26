× Memphis peace activist shot, fighting for her life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A peace activist is fighting for her life after falling victim to the very kind of crime she’s trying to stop.

Choosey Parker was shot last week near the Purple Haze nightclub downtown.

Police say Alan Neal shot both her and her date.

A friend says Neal harassed her and got into a fight with the date.

Parker works with a number of anti-gun violence organizations in town.

She’s a member of “Ride of Tears”.

They use mock funeral processions as a symbol that gun violence can lead to someone’s final ride.

They did one in July and now, they’re doing one for Parker, who is, thankfully, still alive.

Stevie Moore supports “Ride of Tears” and runs his own anti-gun violence organization.

He says Parker films his events.

“It’s an energetic young lady that’s trying so hard to be a part of something positive, save our community,” Moore says.

He’s confident she’ll pull through and says he needs her back.

“I am convinced that she will shoot another film for me as soon as she’s out and able to hold that camera and point it at me and what I’m doing,” Moore says.

He says what happened to her is another argument for stricter gun control.

“A lot of people say guns don’t kill, people kill. That’s true, but if they didn’t have no gun they’d have to kill ’em with ink pen, a ball bat. They couldn’t just take a life that easy,” Moore says.

Thankfully, her life wasn’t taken.

A family friend says she had a major operation today and is doing a little better.

No date for that ride has been set.