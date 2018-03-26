Manhunt Monday: Who killed Steve Guidry?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's a murder mystery that has Memphis Police asking for help.

Steve Guidry was found dead last November and his son says he won't stop asking questions until his father's killer is brought to justice.

Cory Guidry can't stop thinking about the day he found his father's body.

"He's the only family I had here in Memphis. I don't have no other family here," Guidry said.

Memphis Police say Steve Guidry was robbed, shot and left to die on the floor of Always On Heat And Air in November 2017.

"It kills me. I walk in here every day, and, in my mental image, I see my Dad laying on the floor dead," Guidry said.

Guidry was with his father minutes before someone walked in and killed him.

"People would come in and ask for heating and air conditioning calls, and I would run over to their house and fix," he said.

Guidry says that's why he didn't think anything was wrong when three men showed up at the business and asked for help.

"He said he couldn't get his heater to start running. It happens all the time, so I got up and talked to the guy for a minute," Guidry said. "I said, 'Yeah, I'll run over there with you."

He says he went back inside to tell his dad that he loved him and would be back shortly.

"I went to fix the heater. I got in my van and followed him out. When I left and came back, my dad was dead on the floor,"

Guidry never made that house call.

The blue impala he was following started driving erratically and running red lights to get away.

Investigators say this may have been a set up to lure Guirdy away from the business.

While he was gone, a man driving a tan SUV walked into the shop with a gun and killed his father.

"He never hurt anybody. He's just trying to run a business. In return, somebody kills him and robs him," Guidry said.

If you know who killed 67-year-old Steve Guidry, call Memphis Police at (901)-528-CASH.

All calls are confidential.