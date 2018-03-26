Live at 9: MLK speech on display, hotel booking scams & Transition Fair

“We Shall Overcome” speech on display

A special piece of Civil Rights history will go on display at the University of Memphis just in time for MLK 50. Visitors to campus will be able to view an original, handwritten copy of Martin Luther King Junior’s “We Shall Overcome” speech inside McWherter Library starting on Monday until April 13.

Transcript of full speech

Gerald Chaudron and Bobby Prince with the university talk about how they came by the speech and what it means to be on display.

Covering race

In a stunning turn of events this month, National Geographic admitted it had been racist in its coverage for years. It issued an apology for ignoring people of color in the U.S. It’s raised a larger conversation about how media covers issues of race.

Vickie Terry with the NAACP talks about that on Live at 9.

Transition Fair

Starting school for the first time or graduating and moving on can be challenging on any family, but for those with special needs students, the transition can be even more difficult. Bartlett City Schools will soon be hosting a Transition Fair to showcase the resources available to help.

Hotel booking scams

Americans make 500 hotel bookings every single minute and many of us are doing it online. There is a growing problem with that as travelers are getting duped by website that look official but aren’t.

Randy Hutchinson with the Better Business Bureau has some tips on how to protect your hard-earned money.

