Federal Bureau of Prisons responds, says inmates were in unauthorized area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — On Monday, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said three inmates did not escape from their Millington facility, instead they were in an unauthorized area.

Initially WREG was told by the Millington Police Department the the inmates escaped Friday and were captured Saturday and were taken to 201 Poplar in Memphis. More than 48 hours later, the Bureau of Prisons finally explained what really happened.

The initial news three inmates escaped from the Federal Prison Satellite campus in Millington left those who live nearby concerned.

"Think they need more guards, probably, over there watching them," a neighbor said.

After two days of sending multiple emails and leaving messages we got to the bottom of what the Bureau of Prisons says happened.

The Bureau of Prisons office out of Washington, D.C sent a statement saying:

On Saturday, March 24, 2018, at approximately 1:35 a.m., staff observed three inmates in an unauthorized area on the grounds of the Satellite Prison Camp in Millington, Tennessee. The inmates were immediately placed in administrative detention, therefore, local law enforcement was not notified. All inmates are accounted for at the Satellite Prison Camp.

This is not the first time there have been issues at the minimum security location, housing people convicted of non-violent crimes.

This is the third time the prison camp has been in the news since 2013.

An inmate escaped in November 2017.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons didn’t notify the U.S. Marshals until four hours later and never told people living nearby.

"Maybe they should have a siren or something over there that goes off. Not to let us know that we're afraid, but maybe just to let the guards know that they left," neighbor, Aaron Colon said.