City Watch: Police searching for missing man feared to be endangered

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing man who is feared to be endangered.

65-year-old Burton Kelly was last seen walking away from a home in the 2200 block of Sanders around 5 p.m. Monday evening.

Kelly is diagnosed with a mental condition that requires medication.

According to the report, Kelly is 6-feet and 175 pounds.

He’s clean shaven with black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a black shirt, black jeans and blue and black tennis shoes when he was seen.

If you know about Kelly’s whereabouts, contact the Memphis Police Department at (901)-636-4479.