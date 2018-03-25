× Woman rushed to hospital after apartment fire

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire that sent a woman to the hospital.

The fire took place in the 3000 block of Waynoka Avenue, near Tillman Street, at around 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Memphis Fire Department says one woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition after suffering smoke inhalation. Memphis fire also says 4 families have received Red Cross assistance.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.