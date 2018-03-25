× 3 inmates escape Federal Prison Camp in Millington, recaptured the next day

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Three inmates are back in police custody after they escaped the Federal Prison Camp in Millington, TN Friday night, according to the Millington Police Department.

WREG learned officials with Federal Bureau of Prisons didn’t notify local law enforcement, the media or people living in the community about the escaped inmates.

The inmates were recaptured Saturday.

They are being held in police custody at 201 Poplar.

The Millington Police Department confirms they were not notified of the incident until their dispatcher contacted the federal prison camp.

This is the third escape from the Federal Prison Camp since 2013.

When another inmate escaped in November 2017, the Federal Bureau of Prisons didn’t notify the U.S. Marshals until four hours later and never told people living nearby.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

