Pastor, former SCS board member arrested

Memphis, Tenn. — A pastor and former member of the Shelby County Schools board was arrested.

Hubon Sandridge, who spent more than a decade of the Shelby County Schools Board of Commissioners, was taken into custody on Friday evening. He has since been released on his own recognizance.

Sandridge, 67-years-old, is a pastor at Thomas Missionary Baptist Church.

Sandridge has been charged with stalking, and he will appear in court Monday morning.

WREG will be updating this story as more details become available.