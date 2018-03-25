× MPD investigating Family Dollar burglary

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a burglary at a Family Dollar.

Police say the Family Dollar in the 2900 block of Park Avenue was burglarized on Sunday, March 18. Two men were seen entering the business after breaking the glass door with a piece of concrete.

Once the suspects were inside, the suspects filled two shopping carts and a large bag with items. They then ran out of the store.

The burglary was captured on surveillance video.

Memphis police say they do not know the identity of the suspects at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.