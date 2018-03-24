× ‘We Beefin?’ Wendy’s drops mixtape, because why not?

The mixtape drops now. Not pulling punches. We Beefin’. pic.twitter.com/H1Rm1ODYC4 — Wendy's (@Wendys) March 23, 2018

The fast food restaurant is grilling up some social media magic with their latest marketing campaign.

Wendy’s twitter account hasn’t been shy about their beef with their other competitors, but this time they’ve decided up the anty with some beats.

They announced their mixtape ‘We Beefin?’ via Twitter Friday morning.

The mixtape consists of 5 songs with various artists and can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, and Google Play.

The track titled “Rest In Grease,” calls out McDonald’s broken ice cream machines: “You No. 1? That’s a joke / Why you ice cream machine always broke? / Why you drive-thru always slow? / Why you innovation just can’t grow? / It’s queen Wendy, need I say more?”

Twitter users praised the brand for their EP release.

Do yourself a favor and listen to this mixtape… 😂 thank me later! My favorite is Rest In Grease 🤣🍟🍦 https://t.co/xSXzzvT8Ah — Kristen Holloway (@KHolloway_WREG3) March 25, 2018

Other brands even chimed in on the fun.

Do you mind if I listen too — MoonPie (@MoonPie) March 23, 2018

It is so good Wendy's — MoonPie (@MoonPie) March 23, 2018