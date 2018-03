× Outage in Frayser leaves more than 1,000 customers without power

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— More than 1,000 customers in the Frayser area are without power, according to the Memphis, Light, Gas, and Water outage map.

MLGW says the 2 recorded outages happened just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

They have not released what is the cause of the outage.

This is a developing story check back for updates.