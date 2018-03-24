× MPD investigating carjacking in Raleigh

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a carjacking that took place in Raleigh on Friday night.

According to the police, the carjacking happened in the 4900 block of Yale Road, just before 11 p.m. The victims told officer than an armed stranger approached them while they sitting inside of their car.

The suspect took the victim’s 2005 Mercedes-Benz, along with several other items from the other victims in the car.

Memphis police say this is an ongoing investigation, and that no arrests have been made at this point.

If you have information about this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.