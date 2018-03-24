× Grizzlies struggle late in loss to Lakers

MEMPHIS – Kyle Kuzma scored 15 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and had 10 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame a slow start to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 100-93 on Saturday night.

Julius Randle added 20 points and 11 rebounds to help the Lakers end a four-game losing streak. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 18 points, and Lonzo Ball had 12 points and 10 assists.

Andrew Harrison led the Grizzlies with 20 points and nine assists. Marc Gasol had 18 points, and JaMychal Green added 1 points and matched his season high with 16 rebounds.

Memphis, which lost its fourth straight, was stymied by converting only 5 of 29 shots from outside the arc.

Los Angeles, which trailed by double-digits early, used an 11-2 run in the fourth, fueled by seven straight points from Kuzma. That led to an 84-79 lead for the Lakers and Memphis would never get the lead back.

Memphis, which suffered a 61-point loss at Charlotte on Thursday night _ the largest losing margin in franchise history _ got off to a good start, shooting better than 70 percent through much of the first quarter. That contributed to an early lead reaching 17 points.

Travis Wear, who scored 11 points, provided an offensive burst for the Lakers, converting a trio of 3-pointers in the second quarter to cut into the Memphis lead.

The Grizzlies still held a 57-52 advantage at the break, shooting 57 percent for the half.

By the early minutes of the third, Los Angeles had pulled even, and the teams eventually entered the fourth deadlocked at 71.