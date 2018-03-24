× City and state leaders honor sanitation workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mayor Jim Strickland and other city and state leaders honor sanitation works from 1968 and current workers at a private ceremony Saturday afternoon.

The sanitation workers will be honored and recognized for the positive impact their organization had in the civil rights movement in Memphis and the world.

They plan to celebrate the employees and the courage it took them to stand up for their benefits.

Senator Cory Booker, Ambassador Andrew Young and John Hope Bryant will also be in attendance.