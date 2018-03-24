× Car wreck on I-40 sends 5 people to the hospital

Memphis, Tenn. — A two-car crash at I-40 westbound near Watkins has sent five people to the hospital.

The Memphis Police Department says all five people were transported in non-critical condition.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the multiple-vehicle accident was reported at 3:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon, and was estimated to be cleared by 4:15 p.m.

Westbound traffic was affected with the on-ramp blocked off. Eastbound traffic was affected with no delays.