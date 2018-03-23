Woman injured in home robbery in Collierville
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was injured during a home robbery Friday afternoon, police say.
According to the Collierville Police Department who responded to a home robbery at the 1100 block of Old Hearthstone Circle East a little before noon.
Police say the female resident was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.
The victim told police that there where three men who robbed the home and said that one of them had a gun.
Police say the suspects drove an early 2000 white Nissan Sentra.
If you have any information about the investigation call the Collierville Police Criminal Investigation Division at 901-457-2520.