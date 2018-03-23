× Two injured in East Memphis house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MFD investigators say an electrical problem sparked a fire that left seven people homeless in East Memphis overnight.

The fire started around 1 a.m. Friday in a bedroom of a home in the 3800 block of Elliston Road near Getwell.

Firefighters say seven people were inside at the time — five adults and two children.

The children and three of the adults got out safely, but two of the adults suffered from smoke inhalation.

One victim — a woman — was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The second victim — a man — was treated by paramedics at the scene.

“He helped some of the family out of the structure and had to go back in,” said Lt. Wayne Cooke of the Memphis Fire Dept.

“We checked him out and he was determined to be OK,” said Lt. Cooke.

The Red Cross is now providing assistance to the family.