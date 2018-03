× Two car crash on I-40 leaves one in critical condition, five injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Five people have been transported to the hospital after a two-car crash on I-40 Friday night, Police say.

The Memphis Police Department says the accident happened on I-40 and Warford.

Three juveniles were transported to LeBonheur in non-critical condition.

Two adults were transported, one in critical condition and one in non-critical condition.

This is an active scene.