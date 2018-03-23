× Southern Avenue shooting suspects arrested, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested two suspects they say are connected to a recent homicide on Southern Avenue.

Nathaniel Campbell, 19, and Chrishun Carter, 20, were charged with first-degree murder in the perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery and two county of criminal attempted felony.

According to officers, they have reason to believe the two killed Michael Battle on March 20.

