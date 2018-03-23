× Mississippi man sentenced to 23 years in prison for aggravated rape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man will spend the next two decades in prison for raping a woman he met on social media.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says 25-year-old Makyle Love was convicted back in January.

A judge ordered him to serve 23 years in prison with no chance for parole.

Authorities say in April of 2015 Love met an 18-year-old woman from social media.

He pulled a gun on the victim and ordered her to remove her clothes then raped her.