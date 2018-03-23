× Man who critically wounded brother in stabbing incident arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of stabbing his own brother has been taken into custody.

Eric Frazier was charged with aggravated assault after the alleged attack Thursday night.

Authorities said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at Hernando and Vance

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition as police searched for the accused. The suspect was not on the scene when the officers arrived.

A motive for the stabbing has not been released.