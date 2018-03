× Man in critical condition after a shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Man is in critical condition after a shooting at the 4400 block of Suncrest Drive Friday afternoon, police say.

The Memphis Police Department responded to the call around 2:30 Friday afternoon.

No suspect info was given.

At 2:58 p.m. MPD responded to a shooting call at 4408 Suncrest. A male victim was struck and has been transported to ROH in critical condition.

No suspect info was given. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 23, 2018