Man accused of robbing Atoka bank captured in Missouri

ATOKA, Tenn. — Authorities have made an arrest in a recent bank robbery in Atoka.

According to police, Thomas Crain was captured in Missouri and is awaiting extradition back to Tennessee after allegedly robbing the First South Financial Credit Union on Highway 51 South.

The incident happened on March 19.

It is still unclear how much money the 48-year-old got away with.

The investigation is ongoing. If you can help, call the Atoka Police Department.