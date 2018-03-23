Live at 9: The Chubby Vegetarian, March For Our Lives & the history of Jack Daniels

Local March For Our Lives

Hundreds of students are on their way to Washington for the national “March For Our Lives,” but rallies will actually be happening all across the country including right here in Memphis. It’s all in an effort to urge lawmakers to seriously tackle the issue of gun violence here in the United States after last month’s deadly school shooting in Florida.

Mary Thomas, Hali Smith, Savannah Thompson and Trilby Wilia joined us to talk about the Memphis Rally.

Auctioning your home

For anyone who has ever tried to buy or sell a house, you know it can be a long, drawn-out process. That’s why more people are considering the less traditional option of selling their home at auction.

Jeff Morris with Morris Realty and Auction talked about that on Live at 9.

The Chubby Vegetarian

Justin Fox Burks has fans all across the country as “The Chubby Vegetarian”. The popular cookbook author and food blogger will soon be one of the featured chefs at this years GPAC Gala, which celebrates the culinary arts.

Get your tickets now!

God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

David A.R. White is reprising his role as Pastor Dave in the new movie “God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness” which comes out Friday. The faith-based film also stars actor John Corbett.

Both of them joined us on Live at 9 to talk about the film.