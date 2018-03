× Guns stolen from Southaven home

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Nearly half a dozen guns were stolen from a Southaven home Friday afternoon.

Southaven Police Department confirmed that a home at the 8100 block of Charleston was burglarized.

According to the homeowner, a son came home around noon to find the house searched.

They say the suspects got away with five guns, more than $1,000 in cash and 4 Playstations.

No other information was given.