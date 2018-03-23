× Former pastor facing child sex charges posts bond

COVINGTON, Tenn. — A former Tipton County pastor facing child sex charges posted bond Friday afternoon after a judge lowered it, deputies say.

Ronnie Gorton, the former pastor of Awakening Church in Atoka, faces 47 charges including 16 counts of statutory rape.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office says Gorton went before a judge Friday where his bond was reduced from $500,000 to $100,000.

Wearing an ankle-monitoring bracelet is a condition of his bond.

Gorton had posted his bond by 4 p.m., officials say. However, due to an ankle monitoring company not being able to arrive until Monday, Gorton won’t be out until after the weekend.

His trial date is still set for July 30.