Video: Officers save choking baby in the middle of traffic

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio —Rushing into action, to save a choking baby girl.

“Save my baby. That’s all I was thinking about, save my baby.”

Tamica Pruitte said it’s a miracle two Shaker Heights police officers were there the moment her baby stopped breathing.

“Thank God for them, because if it wasn’t for them, I’d probably still be out there doing CPR on her or anything.”

Pruitte said baby Tyra began choking while riding in the backseat. She knew she had to get to her two-month-old quickly, so she stopped in the middle of the street.

“I put the hazards on and got out of the car and the police came out of nowhere and helped me with the back thrusts for her to breathe.”

When officers Ryan Sidders and Alex Oklander spotted the stopped car, they had no idea what was wrong.

“We were thinking maybe the car broke down and needed a tow truck in route or something like that,” said Sidders. “Then we see the mother exit the car and run to the other side really, really quickly.”

“The mom seemed kind of frantic and didn’t really know what to do,” added Oklander.

Thankfully, the officers did. They grabbed the baby and put their training into action.

Before long, Tyra began breathing.

“Thank God, as soon as we heard that cough we were both kind of the like, phew,” said Sidders.

A sign of relief for the officers, and for Pruitte, who knows how lucky she is.

“It could’ve been my life and her life too today, because I had to stop in the middle of traffic.”

She said she’s forever thankful for the officers – and happy her baby girl is okay.