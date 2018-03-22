× Suspects accused of raping teen, posting video of the attack on Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men are behind bars after allegedly raping a teenager inside her home and posting video of the attack on Facebook.

Antun Hester, Martin Milan and Rayford Smith were all charged with aggravated rape and especially aggravated exploitation of a minor after the 17-year-old victim reported the incident on Wednesday.

She told police she agreed for Milan to come to her house to have sex, but told him no when he asked if he could bring his “brother.” When he arrived later that day with Smith and Hester in tow, she let them inside the home, but once made it clear she was only interested in Milan. The others were told to wait in another room.

Several minutes later, Smith and Hester entered the teen’s room and raped her, police said. To make matters worse, Smith allegedly recorded the attack on his cellphone and posted it to Facebook.

After the incident, the victim said she hid in her grandmother’s bedroom.

At first Smith said he did not have sex with the teen, but confirmed he was the one who recorded the video, they said. He later reportedly changed his story but stated Hester was the one who walked into the room first and raped the woman.

Milan reportedly confirmed that account of events.

Hester elected to invoke his Miranda Rights.

Officers confirmed in the police report they recovered text messages between the teen and Milan corroborating the fact she told him no along with the recorded video on Smith’s cellphone.