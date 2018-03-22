× Sheriff: Woman charged in case of infant twins found in suitcase near Wynne, Ark.

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — The Cross County Sheriff’s Department confirms a woman has been arrested and charged in the case of two infant twins who were found in a suitcase near Wynne.

24-year-old Keysheonna Reed is charged with two felony counts of Abuse of a Corpse.

During the course of the investigation police identified the owners of the suitcase, which led them to Reed.

The infants were found in February 2018.

Deputies said a passerby discovered the bodies inside the purple suitcase on a ditch bank on County Road 602 and alerted authorities who responded at 1:43 p.m.

A report from the Arkansas State Crime Lab confirmed the babies were born deceased in the womb.

No illegal substances were in the babies system.