Police: Woman critically injured after crashing vehicle during police chase

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — A woman was critically injured after leading police on a chase Thursday afternoon, The Holly Springs Police Department confirmed.

Officers responded to a shop lifting call shortly before 1 p.m. and were given a description of the suspect and the car she was driving.

They spotted the red Blazer near Memphis Street and the suspect sped off as soon as she saw them.

She hit a tree and collided with a truck during the chase, police said.

Officers say she was thrown from the vehicle and landed in oncoming traffic.

She was airlifted to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.