× Mechanic charged after pulling gun on accused litterers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local tire shop owner is behind bars, accused of pulling a gun on four men after they allegedly littered outside his business.

According to the police report, the men stopped by the tire shop next to the Marathon gas station in the 4900 block of Shelby Drive Wednesday afternoon. The mechanic – identified by police as Humberto Velazquez- put air in their tires and then went inside the store to get change.

When he returned, Velazquez saw a cup on the ground and told the men to pick it back up. They refused, saying they didn’t do anything.

That’s when Velazquez reportedly went back inside his tire shop and came back outside with a gun in tow. He pointed it at the vehicle before the four men sped away.

Velazquez was positively identified as the suspect and he admitted to his role in the incident, police said. He’s been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and unlawful possession of a weapon.