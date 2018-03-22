Man killed after angry driver plows into crowd of people outside LGBT nightclub in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas — At least one person is dead after an angry driver plowed through a crowd of people early Thursday outside an LGBT nightclub in Houston, according to police.

The incident happened at Judy’s Hamburger around 2:20 a.m. Investigators said the driver was jumped by a group of men before going to his car and ramming through the parking lot where the incident initially started.

There were several dozen people in the parking lot at the time, police said, and the suspect hit several innocent bystanders and multiple cars.

The vehicle finally came to a stop after pinning a person against a fence. That victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Th suspect was arrested at the scene and was also hospitalized with several injuries from the fight.