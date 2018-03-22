× Consumer Alert: Orbitz data breach & the fire alarm recall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Orbitz says some 800,000 payment cards used on the site back in 2016 could have been affected by a breach. Hackers may have accessed personal information for customers who used the site between January and June of 2016.

The company has launched a website for customers to find out whether their information might have been compromised.

It’s Orbitz.allclearid.com.

Users enter their name and email address, then wait for a confirmation email.

Orbitz is offering affected customers a year of free credit monitoring.

In addition to the website, concerned customers can also call (855) 828-3959.

Recall alerts

Kidde is recalling more than 450,000 of its dual-sensor alarms because a cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the sensors, preventing it from actually working properly during a fire.

Models PI2010 and PI901 are affected. The model number and date code are printed on the back of the alarm.

Customers should call (833) 551-7739 for a free replacement.

Briggs & Stratton is recalling some of its riding lawn mowers because the reverse-mow option switch can malfunction

The recall involves Snapper, Simplicity and Massey Ferguson brand riding lawn mowers.

The mowers were sold in red/black or orange/black color combinations.

Customers should call Briggs & Stratton at (800) 227-3798 to schedule a free repair.