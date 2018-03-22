× Bullets hit car, neighborhood store in Castalia Heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said a 73-year-old man dove to the ground when he heard gunfire outside his shop in the Castalia Heights.

It happened around two in the afternoon Tuesday as school was letting out down the street.

Police said someone fired round after round from a car.

Neighbors told WREG they are distraught their favorite store, Sam’s Snacks, was caught in the gunfire.

“About 15. Maybe 20. As many as that,” said neighbor Freddie Williams. “It doesn’t make me feel too good. It could have been kids. It could have been some real chaos around here. It’s bad.”

The owner of Sam’s Snacks didn’t want to go on camera, but told WREG he dropped to the ground when he heard the gunfire. He said a bullet pierced through his shop and flew across the front counter.

Police said his car was also shot up. It now has several bullet holes patched up in the trunk and driver’s side.

“Good guy. He doesn’t bother anybody,” said neighbor Gwen Dowdy.

Police have yet to make any arrests and don’t have a good description of the suspects.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.