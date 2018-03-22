× 13-year-old accused of making threat at Raleigh Egypt Middle School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old student was arrested for calling in a threat at Raleigh Egypt Middle School in the 4200 block of Alice Ann Thursday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police responded to the scene at 12:50 p.m.

They were told a threat had been made towards the school.

The 13-year-old male was then arrested for calling in the threat.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.