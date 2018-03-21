Video of woman stealing tip goes viral on social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was caught on camera stealing a $20 bill from a table at a local restaurant.

Surveillance footage captured a woman stealing a tip that was left for a waiter at Casa Mexicana in the 3800 block of Hacks Cross.

The family left the tip on the table. The woman can be seen looking over before she takes the money and stuffs it down her shirt.

She and the man she was with left the restaurant before the waiter realized his tip was missing.

WREG talked to the waiter who says he is upset.

Anyone with information on the woman in the video can call the Memphis Police Department at (901)-528-CASH.