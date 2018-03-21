× TBI Top 10 Most Wanted fugitive captured in Gibson County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a fugitive who was added to the Top 10 Most Wanted list Tuesday is in police custody after being captured in Gibson County Wednesday afternoon.

Charius Darel Ross was taken into police custody after agents learned he was at a house on Farrow Road in Milan, TN.

He was arrested without incident.

Ross wanted by the Humboldt Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

He is being held in the Gibson County jail.