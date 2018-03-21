× Shooting at Bolivar family-owned restaurant leaves one employee dead

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — A restaurant employee is reportedly dead following an overnight shooting at a family-owned Bolivar restaurant.

According to initial reports, the incident happened around closing time at El Ranchitos on West Market Street. The suspect reportedly entered the kitchen area and shot an employee.

It’s believed the suspect was trying to steal from the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name or any information on the suspect.

If you can help, call the Bolivar Police Department.