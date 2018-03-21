× Non-profit organization prepares to launch bike share system in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A non-profit called Explore Bike Share is launching a bike share here in Memphis this spring.

You’ll be able to pay per ride, per day, per month or per year by using an app, kiosk or website.

The non-profit hasn’t finalized prices, but promises they’ll be low.

“One of our goals is to be extremely affordable for all Memphians and tourists, so we can pretty much guarantee that we will meet that goal,” Rajah Brown, operations director at Explore Bike Share, said.

This year’s launch will consist of 600 bikes and 60 tentative stations across the city.

They include 27 stations Downtown, 15 in Midtown and five in Orange Mound.

The possible Downtown stations include two in the area around Tom Lee Park and one across the river on the end of Mud Island.

Grant Parker says it’ll be a good way to exercise and a better way for some to commute to work.

“It wold definitely be a cost savings from car gas mileage as well as parking once you get Downtown,” Parker said.

He says it’ll be a good look for the city.

“One of those catalysts is helping the city kind of show that we are the awesome city that we are. We have all the new trendy things everyone else has,” Parker said.

“Explore Bike Share” plans on expanding next year. It plans to add 300 more bikes and 30 more stations.