Does It Work: The Copper Crisper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gail Churinetz, award winning chef and owner of Gail’s Pizza Parties, makes amazing fried chicken.

“I marinate the chicken overnight in buttermilk in the refrigerator. And I have a deep fryer that I use to cook my chicken in.”

But if you don’t want to go all in on a deep fryer or you’re trying to eat a little healthier, an air fryer like The Copper Crisper could be an option. The product claims to transform your oven into an air fryer allowing you to cook without oil.

It comes with a non-stick mesh basket and a non-stick cookie sheet. For our test, we followed the directions for fried chicken from their recipe book that was included.

While Churinetz’s oven preheated to 350 degrees, she started to set up her breading station. To achieve the crunch for fried chicken, the recipe called for two cups of crushed corn flakes which she placed in a bowl.

In a second bowl, “we’ve got some paprika, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder.”

And in her third bowl, she beat two eggs and added three tablespoons of milk.

“So when you do a three-tier breading like this you want to use one hand for wet and one hand for dry,” instructed Churinetz.

She dipped each chicken drumstick into the flour mix then into the egg mixture and finally into the corn flakes. She was able to fit eight drumstick into The Copper Crisper mesh basket that sat on top of the cookie sheet.

“Very simple. Yes. And it comes out nice and crispy, anyone can do this in less than an hour. Quick and easy.”

She placed the oil-less chicken into the oven for 40 minutes.

Churinetz checked the internal temp of the drumsticks to make sure they were fully cooked then pulled them out of the oven to cool.

“The color is really good. The smell is really good,” she said.

“Didn’t have to turn it. I tried to lift one up and it doesn’t stick so that’s nice.”

As for crisp, Churinetz gave it two thumbs up.

Copper Crisper, you passed the Does It Work test.

If you have a product you would like for Corie to test, email us at news@wreg.com.